man-reunites-with-son-who-was-snatched-by-traffickers-24-years-ago,-ending-a-search-that-begun-in-1997

A Chinese man has been reunited with his son after a 24-year search that saw him travel over 500,000km on a motorbike across the country

Guo Gangtang’s son had been snatched at the young age of two by human traffickers in front of their home

Gangtang and his wife cried and hugged their son when they were recently reunited, bringing an end to a search that took the man to 20 provinces

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Chinese man identified as Guo Gangtang has breathed a sigh of relief after reuniting with his son who disappeared about 24 years ago.

According to a report by the BBC, Gangtang’s son had been snatched aged two in front of their home in the province of Shandong.

Gangtang has travelled across China searching for his son. Photo: BBC.

.

How the son was found

It is said that the son was taken to the neighbouring Henan province and sold there by the kidnappers.

China’s Ministry of Public Security has revealed that the police were able to trace the son’s identity using DNA testing.

Gangtang and his wife cried and hugged their son when they were reunited in Liaocheng, Shandong.

“My baby, you came back,” cried the mother.

Gangtang told reporters that he believes life will be better now that the child has been found.

”Everything can only be happy from now on,” he said.

After his son’s abduction in 1997, the loving father travelled to more than 20 provinces around the Asian country using a motorbike chasing tip-offs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Man reunites with biological mother after 42 years

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a man had reunited with his biological mother after 42 years of being separated.

Fox 19 reported that his search came to an end this year when he landed on his adoption records and started a frantic search for the woman who gave birth to him.

The man named Trevor revealed:

“I attached a baby picture, put on the title of the email my birthday, then sent her the email. I just figured, if this is her real e-mail and she sees the picture and birthday, she’ll know it’s me.”

The e-mail was able to reach April Landrum, the woman Trevor had searched for all those years. Landrum expressed that she jumped out of her seat when she received the e-mail.

Source: .