Man Ready To Offer Scholarship To Intelligent Mechanic Apprentice In Viral Video

After participating in a debate, a young mechanic apprentice grabs the interest of numerous social media users with his intelligence.

In a viral video posted on social media, a young boy disputed whether reading during the day was preferable to reading at night.

The young man, who appeared to be a mechanic’s apprentice, succinctly and persuasively argued his viewpoint in English.

However, a Twitter user with a scholarship is looking for the young boy and asking for assistance in finding his whereabouts.

“Pls can someone help me find this boy. He has a scholarship,” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, Ghgossip recently reported that a Nigerian businessman called Obinna Gabriel, narrated how he single-handedly changed the life of a 13-year-old boy who had dropped out of school.

In a series of tweets he made on his official Twitter handle, Gabriel Obinna recounted that in July, he found the boy named Tajudeen at a mechanic shop, which was the wrong place for him at his age.

Gabriel furthered that Tajudeen’s parents could not afford to enroll him in school so he resolved to taking the cost of his education.

Sharing photos of himself, Tajudeen and his family as he announced the scholarship, Gabriel wrote:

”From mechanic back to school

I tweeted on the 5th of July about 13years old Tajudeen who dropped out of school over 3yrs ago in Pry 3 because of school fees and resorted to the streets as a mechanic. Today, the story has changed. It is now 4 months since my Youth Service ended in Ayegbami community but my mission wasn’t complete as part of my plans was to also get scholarship opportunities for at least one less privileged child in the community. I took up Tajudeen’s case as my next project outside NYSC.

How did it happen?

I put out the tweet and tagged @Tunde_OD after seeing the good he’s doing through @chessinslums ,trusting God that help would come. He showed up in my dm asking for the boy’s details which I provided after consulting the child’s parents and community leaders.

