man-proposes-to-girlfriend-with-6-different-diamond-rings-and-lovely-giant-sized-card,-nigerians-react

A man swept his heartthrob off her feet with the unique way he popped up the ”will you marry me” question

The man engaged the lady with 6 different diamond rings and a giant-sized card that bore lovely messages

Photos from the special moment involving the lovebirds have surfaced on social media and stirred mixed reactions

A man and his girlfriend became talking point on social media as the man engaged the lady in a special way.

Photos shared on Instagram by @goldmyne showed the moment the gentlemanly dressed guy went on one knee and presented 6 different diamond rings to the lady.

The lady was overwhelmed by the man’s engagement style

Photo Credit: @goldmyne

Source: Instagram

The lady dressed in wine dress covered her mouth in surprise.

A giant-sized card with lovely messages could also be seen in the background.

The identities of both man and lady couldn’t be ascertained a of time of making this report.

Social media reacts

@cakesurpriseng wrote:

“Maybe na six different times the man ask her out before she finally agreed Godu wen o!!”

@picapci remarked:

“Pick your size lemme return the rest…How can he not know her.”

@shyposh.alexander commented:

“Hahaha…. he is just telling the lady they are more 5 to come.”

@kay_shyboss reacted:

“She would pick the second to the last. Because its bold and beautiful.”

@shakurvelly stated:

“She will still divorce you woot all your diamonds if you are not a being subm*issive husband.”

