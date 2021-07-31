man-nabbed-after-breaking-into-a-house-through-roof-to-steal-phones-in-kano

A suspected thief got nabbed after he broke into an apartment through the roof and tried to make away with phones of the occupants.

The suspect was nabbed in the Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

Members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Tarauni branch got a hold of the suspect on Thursday night, July 29 and took him to their office for further interrogation.

The update was shared on social media by one Abba Na Mu’azu, who shared how the suspected thief was caught red-handed.

In related news, some days ago, a suspected thief got nabbed at the birthday party of Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro’s son and the record label executive took to his IG page to expose the face of the culprit.

Ubi shared a video showing when the culprit was being interrogated – it’s alleged that the culprit is a serial thief who has been caught stealing at two different occasions previously but was pardoned.

In the video, Ubi can be heard shouting at the suspected thief after being caught again at his son, Jayden’s 5th birthday party

“See this idiot. You wan come spoil my pikin birthday. You dey mad,” Ubi said.

Another man is heard in the video saying that that alleged thief was caught at an event a day prior after he stole a phone, but was spared.

Someone else as well, claimed the man was caught stealing in Harvesters Church. Watch the video here