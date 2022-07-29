Man mourns his fiancée who died two weeks to their wedding

A Nigerian man, Sufiyanu Abubakar, has taken to social media to announce the sad demise of his fiancée, Rukayya Ibrahim Kani, fondly called Ummi.

The couple were set to get married on August 12 2022 in Bauchi State before she suddenly passed away on Wednesday night, July 29.

The bereaved young man shared a photo of their wedding invitation on Twitter and wrote,

“My fiancee passed away last night. We were supposed to get married in the next 2 weeks, but she is no more. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un 😭😭😭”

Friends and family members have also gone online to mourn the deceased with emotional tributes.

Sharing her photo, one Ashiru Sani Tatimu, wrote,

“We’re all on the way waiting for this day, sooner or later, we shall all meet there……!!! Let me also personally use this medium to register my condolence message to the family of the late Alhaji Ibrahim kani, Over the death of his daughter Rukayya Ibrahim Kani,” he wrote.

“Before her demised, Rukayya was a hard-working and striving woman everyone must wish to have as either a wife or colleagues at work, she’s generous,kind and religious as well.

“However, before her demised, the plans for her to tie the knot are at high gear to make her married woman, Without knowing that she’s at the doorstep to reach the real home(Grave).

“She was also an alumnus of the public health department, Faculty of Basic medical sciences, Bauchi state University Gadau, she had her one year national mandatory service at Bauchi state ministry of health.

“We pray that May almighty Allah forgive all her shortcomings and wrongly done, shower is endless mercies upon her soul.For the family and her husband to be!; I pray that May Allah gives them strength and fortitude to bear the inevitable lost of their daughter and fiance. Adieu Aunty Ummi”