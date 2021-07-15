man-makes-it-rain-on-street,-throws-wads-of-cash-for-people,-a-masquerade-joined-in-picking-the-money-in-video

- A man has got many talking on social media after he took residents in a community by surprise by raining cash
- In a video, the man who was escorted by policemen kept on spraying cash at each step he took increasing the jostling crowd behind him
- In a hilarious scene, a masquerade instead of picking money like others had sought to be gifted cash by the man directly
A man caused a commotion on a street as he turned it to a cash rain.
The unidentified man who was escorted by armed policemen would dip his hand into his bag and throw wads of cash in the air.
In the Instagram video shared by @ijeomadaisy, the cash sprayer continued the act as people increased in number behind him in anticipation of more cash.
In a scene from the video, a masquerade approached the man for some cash and soon joined the picking spree after he was not attended to.
Nigerians react to the video
@omanne1 said:
“The masquerade should remove mask to see well and pick money.”
@oluwatomilola.o reacted:
“The masquerade was trying to beg for his own seperately. Oga pick from d floor.”
@ticobenson wrote:
“See Eke dey beg make dem give am as VIP. Nwoke m bend down and pick money.”
@foodie_that_cooks commented:
“That gunshot is totally unnecessary and wrong!”
@mc_nomicable stated:
“Y is the police man shooting anyhow.”
