man-killed-by-homeless-man-who-he-helped-take-off-the-streets

A 67-year-old man identified as Ronald Snoddy was reportedly killed by a homeless man he took off the streets to live with him.

It was gathered that the homeless man, Moses Ewan confessed to killing his benefactor turned roommate in Brooklyn, New York.

According to the police, Moses Ewan who confessed to the crime told shelter workers Friday night, July 2nd, that he killed his roommate, Ronald Snoddy, whose body was later found in his East New York apartment with multiple stab wounds.

A neighbor who lived near the victim at the Spring Creek Towers, said she never suspected Moses Ewan would take another man’s life.

The neighbor who pleaded anonymity stated that she sensed something was not right about Ewan, but was shocked to hear him confess to killing a man who gave him a home to stay.

“To me, he was always a sweet person, I can’t believe I know the killer.” She said.

Friends of the deceased revealed Snoddy took Ewan into his home three years ago after meeting him at a local grocery store where Ewan worked, and learning about his plight.

Police said Ewan later showed up at the 30th St. Men’s Shelter in Kips Bay, claiming he killed his roommate in an apartment they shared.

Shelter officials also called police, who went to the 10th-floor apartment on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. where the body of Snoddy was found sprawled out on a bedroom floor with stab wounds to his head and body.

Ewan was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.