Home WORLD NEWS Man in India decapitates wife over infidelity suspicions, then walks miles with her severed head
WORLD NEWS

Man in India decapitates wife over infidelity suspicions, then walks miles with her severed head

by News
1 views
Man in India decapitates wife over infidelity suspicions, then walks miles with her severed head

A man allegedly decapitated his wife and walked over seven miles to the police station with her severed head in Odisha, India.

Nakaphodi Majhi, 55, reportedly suspected his wife Sachala Majhi of infidelity and murdered her by slitting her throat with a katuri, a sharp dagger, during a heated argument at around 3:30 a.m. on July 15 in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.

Majhi then reportedly beheaded Sachala before walking seven miles toward the nearest police station with her severed head.

Locals of the Chandrasekharpur village were horrified as Majhi was captured en route to the Gondia police station. Witnesses reportedly apprehended him at Jankira village and informed the police.

More from NextShark: Taiwanese teacher pissed off over inattentive students does what other teachers can only dream of doing

Joranda Police arrested Majhi and registered a case against him. Police also recovered the blood-stained weapon Majhi had used in the crime.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Majhi and the deceased woman were married for 25 years. They have two sons, according to the police.

More from NextShark: Republicans redraw Texas congressional districts to cut voting power of growing Asian, Latino population

Featured Image via David von Diemar

More from NextShark: President Biden signs bill designating former Japanese incarceration camp in Colorado as historic site

Enjoy this content? - from NextShark!

Man Accused of Racially Abusing a Bystander in Canada Will NOT Be Charged

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Massive wildfire in California forces thousands to evacuate

As Mega Millions lottery reaches $790M, here’s how...

She’s In Prison For Raping Two Teen Boys,...

Trump wanted to give himself medal of honor

After testimony that agents feared for their lives,...

Matt Gaetz: Women Who ‘Look Like A Thumb’...

Ted Cruz Makes Crass Crack About Gender Pronouns,...

Jill Biden heckled at Connecticut ice cream shop:...

‘I literally screamed out loud in pain’: my...

Sailfish leaps out of water, injures woman off...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.