man-in-critical-condition-after-loop-shooting,-chicago-police-say

Reuters

U.S. FDA sets January target to decide on approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot

The target action date does not mean the approval will not happen before January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on Twitter. “Quite to the contrary, the review of this BLA (biologics license application) has been ongoing, is among the highest priorities of the agency, and the agency intends to complete the review far in advance of the PDUFA Goal Date.” The vaccine is among the three being used in the United States under the FDA’s emergency use authorization, alongside shots from Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc.