man-in-critical-condition-after-loop-shooting,-chicago-police-say

Reuters
UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA sets January target to decide on approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot
The U.S. health regulator will review Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE’s application for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine in people 16 years and older by January, the companies said on Friday. The target action date does not mean the approval will not happen before January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on Twitter. “Quite to the contrary, the review of this BLA (biologics license application) has been ongoing, is among the highest priorities of the agency, and the agency intends to complete the review far in advance of the PDUFA Goal Date.”
The Telegraph
Covid-19 likely to become common cold – but could it take centuries?
Around 20,000 years ago, about the same time that humans first started to keep dogs as pets, a coronavirus epidemic swept through east Asia. Its impact was so dramatic that there are traces of it in the DNA of modern humans. Back then, people evolved some resistance to it, leaving an adapted pattern of mutations in our genes that was uncovered by researchers at the University of Arizona earlier this year. Coronaviruses are far from new, and there are hundreds of them, mainly circulating in anima
Associated Press
Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows
Scientists have taken another step toward solving an enduring mystery with a new tool that may allow for more precise comparisons between the DNA of modern humans and that of our extinct ancestors. “That’s a pretty small percentage,” said Nathan Schaefer, a University of California computational biologist and co-author of the new paper. “This kind of finding is why scientists are turning away from thinking that we humans are so vastly different from Neanderthals.”
Reuters
The vaccine is among the three being used in the United States under the FDA's emergency use authorization, alongside shots from Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc.
The Telegraph
Cloth face masks are ‘comfort blankets’ that do little to curb Covid spread, Sage adviser warns
Standard face coverings are just “comfort blankets” that do little to reduce the spread of Covid particles, a scientist advising Sage on ventilation has said. Dr Colin Axon, who has advised the government on minimising the risk of cross-infection in supermarkets, accused medics of presenting a “cartoonish” view of how how tiny particles travel through the air. He warned some cloth masks have gaps which are invisible to the naked eye, but are 500,000 times the size of viral Covid particles. “The
The Wrap
Trump, O’Reilly Not Exactly Selling Out Tickets for Stadium Tour
Advance ticket sales have been on since June 14 for former president Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s stadium tour, but they haven’t come close to selling out. As Politico pointed out Friday, Ticketmaster listings for the Orlando, Dallas and Sunrise stops and the AXS page for the Houston event still have plenty of available seats. What’s more, Politico spoke to employees in the box offices of the venues Trump and O’Reilly selected for their “History Tour” and got the inside
Associated Press Videos
Detroit area hit with rain; flood warning posted
Steady rain drenched the Detroit area, flooding highways and raising the anxiety of residents whose basements were wrecked by sewage during a big storm two weeks ago (July 16)
Reuters
Houston Astros fans’ sign-stealing lawsuit thrown out by Texas appeals court
Houston Astros fans struck out in their quest for ticket refunds over the Major League Baseball team’s sign-stealing scandal, when a Texas state appeals court found they had no legal basis to collect damages. Reversing a lower court judge, the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston said on Thursday that buying tickets gave fans merely a right to watch games in person, not a right to have games played honestly or for the Astros to live up to their “Earn History” slogan. The plaintiffs accused the Astros of overcharging for full and partial season tickets from 2016 to 2019 by concealing how its players stole pitch signs from opposing catchers, including in 2017, when the team won the World Series.