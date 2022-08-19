man-identifies-his-late-mother’s-corpse-among-the-20-mummified-bodies-found-in-edo-ritualist-den

There was pandemonium at the recently discovered ritualist den in Benin, Edo state, on Thursday, August 18, when a man identified one of the 20 mummified corpses at the scene as his mother’s corpse.

It would be recalled that operatives of the Edo State Police Command uncovered a ritualist den with 20 mummified corpses in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Wednesday, August 17.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, in a statement, said the suspected ritualist den was uncovered along Asoro slope, off Ekenhuan road, in Uzebu quarters. Read here.

Speaking with journalists at the scene on Thursday, the command’s spokesperson, SP, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the man identified as Osaro Nappiar, told the police that he deposited his late mother’s corpse at a mortuary run by one Chukwu Otu as he was looking for funds for a befitting burial.

“The man clarified that the owner of the place who is on the run (Otu) was operating somewhere at 1st East Circular Road, Benin City where his mother’s corpse was deposited.” Nwabuzor said.

Nwabuzor said Nappiar told the police that his mother died at a hospital at Uselu last year so he took the corpse to Otu’s because he had no money for the burial.

Nappiar said when he raised the money, he went to the place but was told Otu had relocated to Ekenwan road, Asoro area, and when he got there, they asked him to produce evidence of the corpse deposited there, but he was not with a card earlier given to him.

“As he was unable to produce the card, they asked him to come on another day and that was why he came down here. He has produced the card and that card is now with the police”, he said.

Nwabuzor said four suspects who were arrested have been helping the police in their investigation.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects, Gideon Friday, denied any involvement in the alleged ritualistic act. He claimed he was at the scene to check if his application for the position of a driver had been granted.

In his words,

“So when I got there to ask for the director, some community people came and started beating me without listening to my story and later took me to the station.”