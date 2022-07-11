man-flaunting-money-on-social-media-confesses-to-being-one-of-the-‘unknown-gunmen’-terrorizing-southeast-region-of-nigeria-after-he-was-arrested-(video)

A man who flaunted wads of cash on social media, has confessed to being part of the “unknown gunmen” who have been terrorizing the southeast region of Nigeria after he was arrested.

The suspect in the video shared on social media, is seen confessing to being one of those attacking some security checkpoints in Anambra state.

Watch videos of him as you scroll,

Sometime earlier this year, a man identified as Chisom Johnchris Ezeh, lost his life after he was allegedly shot by unknown gunmen in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state.

It was gathered that the late Chisom who had gone home for the Christmas holidays was shot along Uga Ezinifite road, on December 26 and died the following day.

A friend of the deceased known as Kelechi Obi wrote on Facebook ;