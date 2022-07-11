man-flaunting-money-on-social-media-confesses-to-being-one-of-the-‘unknown-gunmen’-terrorizing-southeast-region-of-nigeria-after-he-was-arrested-(video)

A man who flaunted wads of cash on social media, has confessed to being part of the “unknown gunmen” who have been terrorizing the southeast region of Nigeria after he was arrested.
The suspect in the video shared on social media, is seen confessing to being one of those attacking some security checkpoints in Anambra state.
Sometime earlier this year, a man identified as Chisom Johnchris Ezeh, lost his life after he was allegedly shot by unknown gunmen in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state.
It was gathered that the late Chisom who had gone home for the Christmas holidays was shot along Uga Ezinifite road, on December 26 and died the following day.
A friend of the deceased known as Kelechi Obi wrote on Facebook ;
“They brought him down from his car in the hold up and shot him. It’s probably a gang war, or a revenge assassination”.
“God knows the best, but your demise is painful! Late Chisom Johnchris Ezeh who his sudden painful death occurred on Monday 27th December 2021, will be buried on Thursday 6th January 2022 @ his father’s compound in Umu-Umeabiaka Umudieleke Umuoru Uga, Aguata LGA, Anambra State.” one Umelechi wrote.
“May God console his parents, his siblings, his relations, his business associate, his friends and well wishers. May the soul of Late Chisom Johnchris Ezeh and souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in perfect peace, Amen. It’s well, but he is too young to die. RIP “