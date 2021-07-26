Home News America Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field
News America

Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
man-fatally-shoots-ex-wife,-man-at-houston-soccer-field

Authorities say a man who fatally shot his pregnant ex-wife and her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Houston soccer park as children played in a tournament was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot

July 26, 2021, 4:30 PM

2 min read

HOUSTON — A man who fatally shot his pregnant ex-wife and her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Houston soccer park as children played in a tournament was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said that deputies arriving at the soccer park Sunday morning found a 29-year-old man shot to death and his 38-year-old girlfriend wounded. Sgt. Ben Beall of the Harris County sheriff’s office said that the woman was taken to a hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses told investigators that the woman’s 42-year-old ex-husband had been watching one of their sons play soccer when he saw his ex-wife and her boyfriend in the parking lot, walked up to them and shot them both multiple times with a revolver.

Authorities say the ex-husband then walked to his vehicle and drove away.

About two hours later, officials responding to a call about a possible suicide found a man believed to be the ex-husband dead from an apparent gunshot wound behind a home, the sheriff’s office said.

The names of the victims and suspect have not been released, pending confirmation by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

ABC News

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Trump inauguration head pleads not guilty to being...

5 die, including deputy, in shootings at California...

One of Mexico’s few Black politicians dies of...

Expert at murder trial: Uber rider stabbed up...

Infrastructure talks face new trouble as pressure mounts

Tobacco CEO sees end to cigarettes in Britain...

Gun violence in America: Defining the problem

Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon’s...

US to keep existing Covid-related travel restrictions

Reporters and pollsters say vaccine hesitancy is devolving...

Leave a Reply