man-falls-into-domestic-well,-dies-in-kwara

A 25-year-old man, Banji Adebayo, on Monday fell into a domestic well and died.

The tragic incident occurred at about 5:30am at Ile-Nla in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The spokesman of the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the development in Ilorin on Monday.

He said firemen were able to recover the dead body from the well and later handed it over to one Alhaji Abdulkareem, a family member of the deceased, in the presence of the Nigerian Police Officers.

According to reports, the victim went to fetch water at the well and during the process of fetching one of his legs suddenly slipped off the ground and eventually tumbled into the well.

The Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to be more careful in their day-to-day activities.