Home WORLD NEWS Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine at midtown parking garage
WORLD NEWS

Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine at midtown parking garage

by News
0 views
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine at midtown parking garage

A man has died after police say he was pinned in a parking garage in midtown Atlanta.

Police received a call just before midnight to a parking garage off Peachtree Street near Colony Square about an auto accident.

When police arrived, they found a man inside of a pickup truck at the ticket machine. He died on the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty of civil rights violations in federal trial

Student shot near Gwinnett high school, superintendent calls for end to ‘crisis’ of violence

Colts QB Matt Ryan ‘personally disappointed’ with benching, but will ‘accept and embrace’ backup role

Police said the victim drove past the ticket machine. Police said he forgot to put his truck in park as he opened his door to reach back and pay for his ticket.

His arm became stuck. Police said the man died after he was pinned between the truck’s door and the ticket booth.

The victim’s name has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series...

Who is David DePape? What we know about...

What happened to Jerry Lee Lewis’ 13-year-old bride?...

Hundreds of Publishing Staffers Call for Cancellation of...

‘Completely nude’ middle school teacher seen ‘thrusting’ near...

Putin claims West seeks global domination by using...

American fighter in Ukraine describes the “pure evil”...

‘Arrogant and Despicable’: Chinese Embassy Throws Tantrum after...

Matthew Perry Issued An Apology After Facing Intense...

Mehmet Oz Says Abortion Is Between a Woman,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.