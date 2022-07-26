Home NEWS Man dies days after being strangled by his huge pet boa constrictor
NEWS

Man dies days after being strangled by his huge pet boa constrictor

by News
5 views
man-dies-days-after-being-strangled-by-his-huge-pet-boa-constrictor

A 27-year-old Pennsylvanian man, Elliot Senseman, has died days after he was strangled by his 18-foot-long pet boa constrictor.

It was gathered that the long and thick reptile wrapped itself around Elliot’s neck which led to oxygen supply being cut off from his brain.

Man dies

He was pronounced dead on Sunday, July 24, after suffering from accidental asphyxiation that caused an anoxic brain injury.

The Police speaking on the incident said they received a call from a relative of Senseman on Wednesday, July 20, and went to his home.

When they arrived, they saw him lying on the floor unresponsive with the 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his body. The snake’s head was far from his body so they decided to shoot it.

Man dies

“Our officers responded and shot the snake with hopes of freeing the victim,” Lt Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Township Police said.

The snake did not die immediately and slithered away before it was euthanized.

Lt. Peter said he has never seen anything like that in his 19 years of being in the police force and that the snake was “very long, and very thick.”

Sadly, Senseman passed away four days after the tragic attack.

The grieving mother of the deceased said her son often rescued snakes and was “still working with” the boa constrictor because it was very aggressive.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Transfer: Tuchel identifies four alternatives as Kounde snubs...

LaLiga gives Atletico Madrid conditions to sign Ronaldo

Banning commercial motorcyclists anti-masses policy – Oluwo to...

Tinubu-Shettima: Christians’ll make their choice in 2023 –...

War: There’ll be more than serious consequences, we’ll...

Harvard: I hope you’ll understand – Gbajabiamila apologises...

Oyo Government Reinstates 129 Public Primary School Teachers...

Insecurity: NYSC Wants Army To Deploy More Soldiers...

2023: Lawyer Sues APC, Tinubu Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket

Vigilantes intercept buses conveying school children to unknown...

Leave a Reply