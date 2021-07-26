man-confronts-tucker-carlson-in-montana-shop,-telling-him-he’s-‘the-worst-human-being’

Tucker Carlson. Rich Polk/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson was confronted on Friday by a man inside a Montana fly fishing shop, who let the Fox News host know he finds him to be “the worst human being known to mankind.”

The man, Dan Bailey, captured the interaction on video and posted it to his Instagram page, with the footage going viral over the weekend. In the caption, Bailey wrote, “It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an a—hole! This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist, and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”

Throughout the pandemic, Carlson, the most-watched host on Fox News, has downplayed the coronavirus and stated, falsely, that it’s possible the vaccine doesn’t work but scientists just aren’t telling the truth about it. He’s also been slammed by organizations like the Anti-Defamation League for making xenophobic remarks and accused of promoting white supremacist conspiracy theories.

In the short video, Bailey is heard telling Carlson, “you are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that.” Carlson is seen placing his hand up against Bailey’s chest, and says “I appreciate that,” before starting to laugh and walking away. A spokesperson for Fox News told NBC News that the confrontation was “totally inexcusable” and “no public figure should be accosted regardless of their political persuasion or beliefs simply due to the intolerance of another point of view.”

Bailey and Carlson were inside a store called Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company when the incident occurred, but Bailey has no connection to the shop. In a statement, the company said it treats “every customer equally and respectfully.”

