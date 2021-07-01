Home NEWS Man City to get £10m from Sancho’s transfer to Manchester United
Man City to get £10m from Sancho’s transfer to Manchester United

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Manchester City will earn around £10 million following Jadon Sancho’s move from Borussia Dortmund to their rivals Manchester United.

United and Dortmund have agreed a transfer fee of just under £73m.

Sancho is now set to undergo a medical before the deal is completed.

Jadon Sancho to undergo Man Utd medicals, new shirt number revealed


City initially received £8m when he left their Academy to move to Germany in 2017, but also negotiated a 15% share of any future transfer.

The Premier League champions paid Sancho’s boyhood club Watford a fee of around £66,000 when he joined the club as a 14-year-old.

He was part of the same youth team as Phil Foden and the pair seemed destined to break into the first team.

But Sancho turned down the offer of a new contract and was dropped for a preseason tour to the United States, before completing a move to Dortmund that saw Watford receive a further £800,000.

Transfer: Alex Ferguson gives verdict on Man Utd’s target, Sancho

