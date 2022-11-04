Man City condemn ´vile´ racist abuse towards Rico Lewis by Sevilla supporters

Manchester City have condemned “vile” racist abuse from Sevilla fans towards Rico Lewis during Wednesday’s Champions League clash, stating “we will not tolerate any discrimination”.

The 17-year-old Lewis’s memorable Champions League debut at Etihad Stadium was marred by racist abuse after City confirmed two arrests had been made amid a continued club and police investigation.

“Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse that Rico Lewis was subject to from Sevilla supporters at yesterday’s match,” a club statement read on Thursday.

“We understand that two arrests have been made and are continuing to work with Sevilla and GMP [Greater Manchester Police] to investigate this matter.

“We will not tolerate discrimination of any kind at our stadium and will be offering our full support to Rico following these vile incidents.”

Sevilla said disciplinary action will be taken should the two culprits be proven guilty.

“Sevilla strongly condemn the behaviour of two fans in the away section of Manchester City’s stadium, who were identified and accused of allegedly behaving in a racist manner towards Manchester City player Rico Lewis,” a statement from the LaLiga said.

“Sevilla are awaiting official confirmation of these facts, of which they have been made aware by Manchester City, and if these are proven, the two fans will be removed from the list of members.

“Sevilla would like to point out that there have never been any racist or xenophobic episodes at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium and that its fans have always been committed to the fight against racism.”

Lewis scored the equaliser in the comeback 3-1 victory over Sevilla and became the youngest player in history to score on his Champions League debut.