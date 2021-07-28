man-charged-with-sending-multiple-email-threats-to-dr.-fauci

(CNN) Federal agents have arrested a man for allegedly sending threatening emails with derogatory slurs to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. was charged on Monday with threats against a federal official and interstate communication containing a threat to harm, according to the criminal complaint filed in the US District Court for the District of Maryland.

The Office of Inspector General for the US Department of Health and Human Services began providing “protective operations” around Fauci in March 2020, as “a growing number of threats” were directed at him, according to the criminal complaint. Fauci also is chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

Connally, 56, is expected to have an initial appearance in US District Court in Greenbelt on Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Sullivan. An attorney has not been listed for Connally, according to online records.

The emails were sent through an encrypted email service based in Switzerland, according to the criminal complaint. The investigation revealed that the encrypted email account was associated with Connally, the Justice Department said.