(CNN) The New York City Police Department arrested and charged a man Tuesday in connection with three anti-Muslim incidents in Queens.

Naved Durrni, 30, faces charges of assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated harassment, according to the NYPD.

It is not clear if Durrni has representation. CNN was unable to locate an attorney for him and has reached out to The Legal Aid Society to see if it is representing him, but has not heard back yet

The hate crimes took place over the course of about five weeks, according to the NYPD.

On June 20, an individual allegedly followed a 31-year-old man and 24-year-old woman in Queens and made anti-Muslim statements before Bioreports Newsing the man in the back and pulling on the woman’s hijab and Bioreports Newsing her in the arm, police said. Both victims refused medical attention, police said.