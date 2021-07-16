man-charged-after-caught-violating-nypd-officer’s-food-order

-
In The Know
Woman blown away by boyfriend’s reason for ‘abandoning’ her at the hospital: ‘Dump him now
A woman’s boyfriend is mad at her for having a medical emergency during a fútbol (soccer) game. The woman shared the incident on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum. She had appendicitis while they were about four hours away from home. She required immediate surgery and had to stay at the hospital for a few days. The day her boyfriend had to pick her up was the same day as a football game he wanted to watch. “He wanted to see the game at a friend’s place. He said he’d make it,” she wrote . But when it took a while for her to be discharged from the hospital, the boyfriend became upset . Reddit users thought the boyfriend’s behavior was a red flag
-
Associated Press
Vegas death after 2019 arrest draws Floyd family, lawyer
Members of George Floyd’s family and their attorney said Thursday they support a federal excessive force, wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit filed this week in Nevada by relatives of a Black man who died in handcuffs after Las Vegas police chased him on a bicycle and on foot in 2019. “Byron Lee Williams’ life mattered,” Williams’ family members said in their 44-page legal filing, echoing chants during protests and violence last year in U.S. cities including Las Vegas following the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis and the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.
-
Associated Press
Thai AstraZeneca vaccine production falls short of target
Production of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at a factory in Thailand has fallen short of its target, likely delaying the country’s plan to acquire a total of 61 million doses until next May, a government official said Thursday. The projected supply shortfall will complicate plans to inoculate at least 70% of the country’s 69 million people this year as Thailand battles record-high daily increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Deputy Health Minister Sathit Pitutacha said in an interview with MCOT Television that AstraZeneca had asked for the extension until next May to complete delivery, and that while the timeframe is flexible, the government will still negotiate for as much monthly supply as possible.
-
Reuters
Charges could be brought in U.S. over Haitian assassination -U.S. official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Charges could be brought in the United States related to the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, a U.S. senior administration official said on Thursday. Moise was fatally shot on July 7 at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. “If charges can be brought in the United States, they will be brought,” the administration official said.
-
Associated Press
Video shows Florida massacre suspect attacking jail guard
Accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz rushed at a jail guard and was briefly able to wrestle him to the ground during a 2018 altercation before he was subdued, according to a video shown in court. Cruz, making his first in-person court appearance since before the pandemic, sat quietly in an orange jump suit and shackles during the 30-minute hearing over battery and assault charges stemming from the Broward County Jail altercation. It happened nine months after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead and 17 wounded.
-
Reuters
Virus outbreaks at Olympic hotels sow frustration, stoke infection fears
Coronavirus outbreaks involving Olympic teams in Japan have turned small-town hotels into facilities on the frontline of the pandemic battle, charged with implementing complex health measures to protect elite athletes and a fearful public. Infections https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/coronavirus-incidents-tokyo-olympics-2021-07-15 have hit at least seven teams arriving in Japan barely a week out from the July 23 opening ceremony and after host city Tokyo reported its highest daily tally of new COVID-19 infections since late January. Health experts and hotel staff say the outbreaks underscore the risks of holding the world’s largest sports event during the middle of a global pandemic in a largely unvaccinated country.
-
Scary Mommy
What Is A Magnet School, Anyway? Here’s What You Need To Know
What’s that adage about having children and parenting? Small kids, small problems. Big kids, big problems. It seems parents barely have time to process a baby’s milestones like rolling over and smiling before preschool age, and kindergarten checklists are top of mind. Not to mention the more significant decision of whether to send your little one to private or public []