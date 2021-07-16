man-charged-after-caught-violating-nypd-officer’s-food-order

In The Know

Woman blown away by boyfriend’s reason for ‘abandoning’ her at the hospital: ‘Dump him now

A woman’s boyfriend is mad at her for having a medical emergency during a fútbol (soccer) game. The woman shared the incident on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum. She had appendicitis while they were about four hours away from home. She required immediate surgery and had to stay at the hospital for a few days. The day her boyfriend had to pick her up was the same day as a football game he wanted to watch. “He wanted to see the game at a friend’s place. He said he’d make it,” she wrote . But when it took a while for her to be discharged from the hospital, the boyfriend became upset . Reddit users thought the boyfriend’s behavior was a red flag