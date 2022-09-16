Man caught on video repeatedly running over his girlfriend with SUV arrested by Chinese police

Footage of a man in China repeatedly running over his girlfriend in a car until she died has shocked Chinese social media.

The man, identified only by his last name Zhang, was arrested for brutally killing his girlfriend, surnamed Wang, by driving over her body several times with his vehicle on Tuesday in Tangshan, Hebei province.

After the incident, Wang was rushed to a local hospital but pronounced dead shortly after.

Local authorities arrested Zhang at around 3 p.m., just hours after he fled the scene across from a public swimming pool.

The clip of the incident shows Zhang ramming a white SUV into Wang, who falls to the ground. Onlookers can be seen attempting to intervene and move Wang somewhere safe, but they are unsuccessful.

Zhang then maneuvers his vehicle toward the bystanders and proceeds to repeatedly run over his girlfriend while she is on the ground.

An employee at the local swimming pool told news outlets that Wang worked at the swimming pool. The worker claimed that Wang appeared to have been working as usual before the incident. The case remains under further investigation, according to the police.

The video went viral on Weibo, with the brutal nature of the attack causing an uproar among social media users. Some users questioned the authorities’ commitment to protecting women from such attacks.

Many were reminded of the brutal attack against a group of women at a barbecue restaurant in the same city back in June. The restaurant attack, which was caught on video, sparked anger among Chinese social media users, who believe authorities are not doing enough to protect women and safeguard public security.

The video of the killing is the latest to spark outrage in the country over gender-based violence. In July, a video of a man ambushing his ex-wife and daughter in their Laiyang home went viral. Earlier this week, a video of a man dragging a woman into a bar’s restroom stall shocked citizens.

Nine suspects were arrested over the restaurant attack, which left two women hospitalized. The incident triggered a national outpouring of anger and discussions about violent crimes committed against women across China.

Featured Image via CTWANT

