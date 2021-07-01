man-bags-life-imprisonment-for-raping,-impregnating-minor-in-jigawa

A Jigawa High Court sitting in Hadejia has sentenced one Jibril Idi to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Ado Yusuf Birnin Kudu convicted Idi after finding him quilty of the offence.

He said the offence is contrary to Section 282 (1)(e) of the Penal Code Cap P3 Laws of Jigawa State 2012 and punishable under Section 3 of the Penal Code (Miscellaneous Amendment) Law No. 9, 2014.

Jibril Idi had raped and got the girl pregnant on 27th May 2017, in Diginsa village of Birniwa local government area of Jigawa State.

The victim is a student of Junior Secondary School Diginsa in Birniwa local Government.

During the trial, the defendant had pleaded not guilty for the offence he was accused of.

The prosecution counsel, however, proved his case against the defendant by providing four witnesses and tendered 3 exhibits before the court.

The defence counsel also opened their defence and closed.

Hon. Justice Ado Yusuf Birnin Kudu found the defendant guilty of the offence of rape and sentenced him to life imprisonment to serve as warning to others of like mind.