man-attacks-his-son-with-a-machete-over-witchcraft-allegation-in-akwa-ibom

A young boy has been rescued by a Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Lovén, and her team after he was almost killed by his father over witchcraft allegation in Akwa Ibom.

Taking to her Facebook page on Wednesday, July 20, Lovén disclosed that the boy was almost hacked to death by his father who accused him of being a witch.

She said he had been living in the bushes for months to hide from his father and was living off the meals he received from an old woman.

However, when the director of her orphanage facility received a distress call about the boy’s condition, they immediately sprung into action and rescued him from the bushes.

The young boy who was left with a large scar on his head after the incident, is now safe and living in the facility called ‘Land of Hope’.

Read her full post below,

“A week ago, Land of Hope Director of Child Development Nsidibe Orok got an emergency call to rescue a child in a local community.”

“A little boy was accused of being a witch and the father had tried to kill him by cutting him on the head with a machete.

“When Orok came to the village he found the boy inside a bush. He was living in the bushes to hide from the father. He has been living in the bushes for many months and only survived because an old woman, who he was not even related to, gave him food sometimes.

“This is a case of severe child abuse and how ironic that the boy was wearing a t-shirt with LOVE printed on it considering his inhumane condition.

“Before the boy was abandoned his father use to torture him. His mother died when he was young and the step mother did not like him.

“Today Orok and I had a little session with the boy and we saw a little smile on his face for the first time. His name is Samuel and he is now safe at Land of Hope.

“He has only been here for a week and he is still traumatized but I can assure you that he has already felt the true meaning of the word LOVE”

See pictures of Orok and his caregivers below,