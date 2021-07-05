Home NEWS Man arrested in Abuja for conniving with wife to fake kidnap
Man arrested in Abuja for conniving with wife to fake kidnap

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have apprehended a man who allegedly planned his “abduction”.

Operatives picked the 35-year-old from a location in Abuja he used as hideout.

The sting operation was carried out by a Police crack team.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect conspired with the wife in the scheme.

The plan was to portray him as a kidnap victim and get his company to pay a ransom to the purported captors.

The man and others nabbed in recent operations by the FCT command will soon be paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma.

