man-arrested-for-shooting-mom-dropping-son-off-at-naval-academy

Michelle Cummings was sitting on a hotel patio when she was killed on June 29.

An arrest has been made in the slaying of a Houston mom who was shot and killed while in Maryland to drop off her son at the U.S. Naval Academy, authorities announced Wednesday.

Angelo Harrod, 29, allegedly shot Michelle Cummings, 57, while she sat on an Annapolis hotel patio in the early hours of June 29, according to Annapolis police.

Harrod was confined to home detention on May 3 and allegedly cut off his ankle bracelet before the shooting, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said at a news conference Wednesday.

A warrant had been out for Harrod for absconding home detection and authorities had been looking for him, Jackson said.

Harrod was identified as a suspect in the Cummings case after police reviewed videos and photos from the crime scene, according to the chief.

“The minute we knew he was wanted … we were looking for him and we just happened to find him on June 30,” Jackson said.

Cummings was not the intended target of the shooting, police said. The shots were fired on Pleasant Street and traveled a short distance, hitting Cummings, police said.

Charges filed Wednesday against Harrod include first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder.

The attempted murder charges are because the suspect allegedly attempted “to murder two other citizens that night on Pleasant Street,” the chief said.

Harrod is being held without bond, Jackson added.

Cummings and her husband were in Annapolis at the time of her slaying to bring their son, Midshipman Candidate Leonard Cummings III, to the U.S. Naval Academy. Their son, who goes by Trey, is an incoming freshman for the Naval Academy Class of 2025, the Academy said.

Jackson said he was desperate to solve this case.

“Some nights I couldn’t sleep. I felt rage,” he said.

Jackson said he called Cummings’ husband Wednesday morning with the news. Jackson said her husband “paused,” and then said, “Thank you, chief.”

Naval Academy Superintendent Sean Buck said at the news conference, “When Trey is ready … we will welcome him back with open arms.”