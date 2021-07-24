man-arrested-for-alleged-defamation-of-character,-assault-in-jigawa

A 25-year-old man accused of defamation of character, criminal force and assault in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State is in the net of state police command.

ASP Lawa Shiisu, the state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer explained that the suspect was apprehended after allegedly accusing one Shafi’u Yunusa, aged 30, of witchcraft.

The Police spokesman noted that the suspect allegedly used a stick to beat up the victim after accusing him of bewitching and making him a failure.

He further explained that the victim thereafter became unconscious and was rushed to the General Hospital, Birnin Kudu, for treatment.

The PPRO stated that the victim was later referred to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano State for further treatment.

ASP Lawa Shiisu said this was reported to the police by one Sani Auwalu, 40, of Dokoki village in Birnin Kudu.

