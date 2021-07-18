man-arrested-after-brazen-attempt-to-kidnap-5-year-old-boy-in-queens

-
NBCU
Kidnap attempt in New York City
Surveillance footage shows a five-year-old boy skipping ahead of his mom when a man runs towards them and puts him in the back of a vehicle. The boy’s siblings fought back, giving their mom just enough time to pry him out. James McGonagle is in custody for the attempted kidnapping but his alleged accomplice is still on the loose.
-
CBS News Videos
Brazen kidnapping attempt thwarted by mother’s quick reaction
A mother thwarted a brazen attempt to kidnap her 5-year-old son in Queens, New York when she pulled her son out of the kidnappers’ vehicle. The suspect, who has no connection to the boy or his family, was arrested and remains in custody. Michael George reports.
-
The Independent
3 men arrested near All-Star Game face federal gun charges
Federal prosecutors say three men arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near the site of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game have been charged with federal firearms crimes
-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanor charges
Richard Sherman was in a courtroom on Friday to enter pleas on the five misdemeanor charges he faces after being arrested in Redmond, Washington earlier this week. Per multiple reports, Sherman entered not guilty pleas on all five of the charges. Sherman is charged with criminal trespass in the second degree with a domestic-violence element, [more]
-
Motley Fool
Why Moderna Stock Soared 23% This Week
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) surged more than 20% to a record closing high of $286.43 this week, as multiple events helped drive the biotech’s stock higher. On Monday, Moderna appeared to benefit from the struggles of one of its key vaccine maker rivals. The Food and Drug Administration added a warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine noting that it had been linked in extremely rare cases to an autoimmune condition known as Guillain-Barre syndrome.
-
The AV Club
Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s Reservation Dogs is looking vulgar and funny in its first trailer
FX announced Reservation Dogs, the new half-hour comedy series from Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, back in June, setting up a basic premise (four Indigenous teens living in rural Oklahoma hang out and do crimes) and a release date (August 9). And while Waititi’s involvement suggested a certain tone for the show, it wasn’t totally clear at the time what the series—notable for the fact that every single writer, director, and on-screen regular is Indigenous—would actually shake out to be.
-
Axios
At least 4 security officials for assassinated Moïse issued travel bans
At least four security officials who were in charge of protecting President Jovenel Moïse the night he was assassinated were issued travel restrictions on Friday as part of an investigation into the killing, Haitian prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude said per the Washington Post.Why it matters: Among the restricted security officials is Dimitri Hérard, chief of security at Haiti’s presidential palace, who was arrested Thursday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ca
-
Reuters
Two hundred flights cancelled at Lisbon airport at start of strike
Two hundred flights were cancelled at Lisbon airport on Saturday at the start of a two-day strike by Groundforce handling company workers, with more cancellations likely before the action ends on Sunday evening, the company that manages Portugal’s airports (ANA) said. A spokesman for the Union of Airport Handling Technicians, which called the strike, told local news agency Lusa that around 100% of workers had taken part in the strike in Lisbon on Saturday, the busiest airport in the country. The strike has had a huge impact on the Portuguese flag company TAP, which uses Groundforce’s handling services, but has not affected low cost companies.