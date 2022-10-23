Man arraigned for punching LASTMAwoman, touching breast

A 37-year-old man, Saheed Adisa, has been arraigned before Magistrate F.M Onamusi of the Ogba Magistrate Court, Lagos State, for allegedly assaulting an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Salami Bukola, while she was on duty.

- Metro gathered that the defendant allegedly punched Bukola’s face and indecently touched her breast while she was carrying out her duties around the under bridge area, in the Ikeja area of the state.

Adisa is charged with five-counts bordering on assault, indecent body touch, and body injuries.

The charges read in part, “That you, Saheed Adisa, under the Ikeja Magisterial District, did assault one Salami Bukola, a LASTMA officer, by giving her fist blows on her face.

“That you, Saheed Adisa, under the aforementioned magisterial district, did indecently assault one Salami Bukola, a LASTMA officer, by touching her breast unlawfully in public.

“That you, Saheed Adisa, under the aforementioned magisterial district, did assault one Salami Bukola, a LASTMA officer, by giving her fist blows on her face which caused her injury in her nose.”

Adisa pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecuting counsel, Odugbo Innocent, said that the defendant committed the crime around 1.30pm at Ikeja under bridge, an offence contrary to Section 174 and punishable under Section 174 (e) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

However, Magistrate Onamusi, granted the defendant bail of N200,000 with two reasonable sureties and further adjourned the matter until September 12, 2022.

