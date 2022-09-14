Man Apprehended For Allegedly Beating His Wife To Death In Lagos

A Nigerian man identified as Oyelakin Oluwatobiloba has reportedly been arrested by the police for allegedly causing the demise of his wife due to domestic violence he subjected her to.READ ALSO: “I Have Fifteen Tattoos On My Body”-Singer, Fantana Reveals [Video]According to reports, the incident was said to have happened on Monday 11th July 2022 at their residence Ikotun, Lagos. A source told the media that the deceased has been subjected to numerous physical abuses by her husband whenever they have issues.

“Tobi is infamous for assaulting his wife in their compound. Whenever they have any misunderstanding, Sophia usually ends up as a punching bag“, the source disclosed.

“They have been married for three years and have a one-year-old daughter. The latest one happened last week Monday. They had their usual misunderstanding and Tobi assaulted his wife to the extent that she was rushed to the hospital where she died as a result of internal bleeding“, he added.

It was also reported that the deceased, Sophia happens to be the breadwinner of the family since the suspect was jobless. He was immediately arrested by the Ikotun Police Command and detained.

Tobi was forced by the family of his dead wife to sleep with the body for seven days before she was buried.

