man-and-pregnant-woman-shot-to-death-at-soccer-tournament

In The Know

Dad on ‘hair duty’ while Mom is deployed has funny trick for styling daughter’s hair

A dad on “hair duty” while his wife was deployed has a trick for putting up his little girl’s hair, and TikTok loves it. A dad on “hair duty” while his wife was deployed has a trick for putting up his little girl’s hair, and TikTok loves it. Mom, TikToker, and soldier Reanna Murray (@reanna.murray) posted the sweet footage to her account. since then, the video has been viewed over 15 thousand times. In the video, we see Reanna’s husband and their little girl, presumably getting her ready for soccer practice. Dad has already brushed back his daughter’s hair and secured it in a ponytail — but to complete the look, he has to get it up in a bun. So, holding her ponytail high, he begins to gently spin his little girl, holding her hair still, so it twirls up. As the hair twists, he curls it into a little bun, then wraps it up in a little scrunchie. With a smile and two thumbs-up, his daughter is ready to go!. TikTokers loved Dad’s hair hack — and their sweet father-daughter relationship. Comments applauded Reanna’s husband for his clever hair trick and for being such an attentive dad. Comments applauded Reanna’s husband for his clever hair trick and for being such an attentive dad. While Reanna is deployed, she can rest easy knowing that Dad is holding down the fort so beautifully