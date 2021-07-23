Mamelodi Sundowns should not let Kekana go – Mnguni explains why

The experienced star did not feature regularly for the Brazilians last season, leading to speculation he might leave

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bennet Mnguni has advised the Premier Soccer League side not to release Hlompho Kekana.

Kekana, who signed a long-term contract with Sundowns two years ago, did not feature prominently for the champions last season and that led to speculation he could leave the Pretoria side. Citing Kekana’s experience, Mnguni said it would be critical for the club to consider having the midfielder in their ranks.

Experience needed

“What I can tell you is that Hlompho worked so hard for the team and if now the coaches don’t see him the way he was before, the experience is still there,” Mnguni told Sowetan Live.

Editors’ Picks ‘He was born a star’ – Why has former NXGN wonderkid Diaz never played for Real Madrid?

Made in Hale End: Smith Rowe, Saka and the £50m academy revolution shaping Arsenal’s future

Chelsea’s youth exodus: Why are so many wonderkids leaving the Blues this summer?

Varane has agreement with Man Utd until 2026 as talks with Real Madrid continue

“We need players who have experience at the club. People may say the coaches don’t play him, but you will find out that he is injured or being rested so he can get the energy.”

Last season, Kekana played in nine PSL games and 15 across all competitions as Andile Jali and Rivaldo Coetzee were regularly fielded, but Mnguni insists it would be wrong to release him.

“We might not know why he was not playing last season. Remember, there was a game where he came in as a sub and he scored [against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal],” he added.

“He will still help the club, so for me to [let him] go, I don’t think it would be a good idea for the club.”

However, Mnguni stated the decision to leave or not largely depends on Kekana: “It depends on him as a player what he wants. If he wants to go, the team can release him. But if he wants to remain with the team, he can stay,” he concluded.

“So, it is up to him and the coaches what they decide. He served the club with passion and love, and we still need those kinds of players at the club.”

Sundowns have strengthened the team with the signings of Sifiso Ngobeni, Thabiso Kutumela, Pavol Safranko, Divine Lunga, Neo Maema and Grant Kekana.

The new signings have been handed long-term contracts with each signing a five-year deal.