mamelodi-sundowns-partner-with-jay-z’s-roc-nation-sports

The American agency’s official lauded Masandawana as an inspiring story and he revealed how they plan to assist the club grow globally

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced their partnership with a world-renowned sports agency, Roc Nation Sports which is owned by American business magnate Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter.

The Tshwane giants explained that they will collaborate to “drive change through impactful initiatives and alignments, with the greater purpose of uplifting communities and lives.”

Masandawana released the following statement on Tuesday morning:

“Mamelodi Sundowns FC, one of the most successful African football clubs of the modern era, has teamed up with one of the world’s leading entertainment and sports agencies, Roc Nation Sports,” the club statement read.

“A dynamic collaboration underpinned by values of humility, excellence, and respect. Led and inspired by a passion to make a difference, the partnership will see Sundowns and Roc Nation Sports being a vehicle to drive change through impactful initiatives and alignments, with the greater purpose of uplifting communities and lives.

“Masandawana, The Brazilians or Ka bo Yellow as they’re named, are an ambitious, inspiring, dynamic and entertaining family-rooted club that aspires to be the biggest African football club in the world.

“They are the 2021 domestic League Champions; holding 11 League titles, 18 Domestic Cup Titles and the continental recognition of winning the 2016 Caf Championship and the 2017 Caf Super Cup Championship.”

Sundowns chairman Tlhopane Motsepe stated that their partnership with Roc Nation will contribute to the reigning PSL champions achieving their goals.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is proud to partner with a brand as renowned as Roc Nation Sports. This partnership, with one of the leading sports agencies in the world, will contribute to the club’s vision of becoming one of the best football clubs in Africa,” Motsepe said.

“We are excited to share this relationship with our most important partner, the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters, who join us on this journey as we reach new heights in innovation, entertainment, and success.

“Our motto. The Sky is The Limit” reminds us that no dream is too big; and by working together with like-minded organizations, we can go further and inspire those around us.”

Meanwhile, the president of Roc Nation Sports International Michael Yormark explained that they want to help expand and grow Sundowns internationally.

“Roc Nation Sports is honoured and humbled to partner with one of the most iconic and successful football teams on the African continent,” Yormark said.

“The club is led by excellence; their core values are consistent with those of Roc Nation, making this a partnership based on authenticity. Sundowns has an inspiring story; we want to help amplify that story to a global audience while continuing to achieve the club’s business objectives and goals.”

Roc Nation will also be offering advice and consultation to one of the richest football clubs in Africa.

“In an effort to maintain Sundowns’ on-field excellence, Roc Nation Sports will be providing advice and consultation regarding transfers and the global football market from the London Office, led by Head of Football, Alan Redmond. The partnership will give Mamelodi Sundowns access to commercial platforms and opportunities that will continue to achieve the business objectives and goals,” another statement read.