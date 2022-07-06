mamata’s-politics-to-blame-for-moitra’s-remarks:-bjp

NEW DELHI: BJP on Wednesday demanded suspension of Mahua

Moitra

from TMC for her remarks on Goddess Kali and also questioned

Congress

over its MP Shashi Tharoor coming out in support of the remarks made by the TMC MP.

“Mamata Banerjee’s politics, steeped in brazen minority appeasement, is the reason why her MP made that outright insulting comment on Maa Kali. TMC must suspend her, ask WB police to file FIR. Sonia Gandhi must also clarify Congress’s stand on it after Shashi Tharoor’s support…” Malviya tweeted.

He further said that after TMC MP insults Maa Kali, Congress, as expected, jumps in to defend her obnoxious comment. “The problem with secularists, champions of free speech and those who advocate religion as a private matter, is their selectivity. Their views apply only to Hindus and their deities,” Malviya said.

Earlier the BJP leader had said that freedom of speech is only for insulting Hindu goddesses.

“From MF Hussain to Owaisi to now Moitra, all have selectively targeted the Hindu religion because they know that Hindus are tolerant,” Amit Malviya said.

While speaking at a media event on Tuesday, Moitra called the Hindu deity a ‘meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess’.

“She can’t say similar things about the gods of other religions. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is full of Hindu-hating bigots but this insult of Maa Kali, revered across West Bengal, by one of her party MP, has offended every devotee,” the BJP leader said.

Later, Moitra clarified saying, “Lying will not make you better Hindus.”

