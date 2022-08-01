Mamata: Cabinet rejig tomorrow, 5-6 new faces to be inducted

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday warned her cabinet colleagues against “disrespecting the party in any manner” before making a public announcement that there would be a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. A few minutes before the CM’s cabinet reshuffle announcement, the Trinamool Congress effected a major organisational shake-up across several districts.

The cabinet reshuffle was necessitated by multiple vacancies,

Banerjee

explained. “Our senior ministers Subrata da (Mukherjee) and Sadhan Pande have died, and Partha da (

Chatterjee

) is in jail. Who will do their work? Someone will have to do that,” the CM said, adding that several departments are headless. “It is not possible for me to look after all the departments,” she said. Banerjee is now in charge of 11 departments.

The CM indicated that five-six persons would be inducted in the cabinet. Bengal now has 20 cabinet ministers (besides Banerjee herself), 10 ministers of state with independent charge and nine junior ministers. Bengal, according to norms, can have 44 ministers (15% of its assembly strength of 294 MLAs).

Banerjee slammed speculation that there would be a complete overhaul of the cabinet because of Chatterjee’s arrest. “I have no such thing in mind. A reshuffle is in the offing. It will be done on Wednesday afternoon,” she said.

There is intense speculation about the probables, with the names of Partha Bhowmik, Babul Supriyo,

Tapas Ray

and

Udayan Guha

doing the rounds.

The organisational rejig saw several key leaders being dropped, an important exception being Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mandal. Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar will now head the Barasat organisational district. Bagda MLA Biswajit Das, who switched over to TMC after winning polls on a BJP ticket, is now the Bongaon unit head. The party, seniors said, was trying to limit multiple responsibilities for one person as much as possible. Chatterjee had four cabinet berths and five party posts and was a vocal obstacle against the one-person-one-post policy.

