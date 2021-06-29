male-corps-member-gushes-over-mum-who-sold-bread-to-send-him-to-school,-wears-her-his-khaki-in-cute-photos

A Nigerian man has celebrated his mum for all her sacrifices towards his academic pursuit and well-being

The male corps member wore his mum his khaki and struck photos with her and the bread she sold to fund his education

The IMSU graduate said his mother has been catering for him and his siblings since the demise of their dad

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian man has celebrated his hardworking and selfless mother for her labour of love for him and his siblings.

The male corps member, Dvoice Unusual, took to Facebook to express his love for the woman as he shared adorable photos.

He struck poses holding the bread she sold to see him through school

Photo Credit: Dvoice Unusual

Source: Facebook

In the touching post he made, the young man said though, the mum didn’t go to school, she vowed that all her kids must finish school and sold bread to fund their education.

Why his mum didn’t go to school

The Imo State University (IMSU) graduate whose real name is Akunna Chimezie Miracle told . that not going to school was not a personal decision his mum took.

According to him, the paucity of funds at that time meant she stopped schooling at primary 6.

He said:

“It’s was not a personal decision for her to go to school, she was born in the family of 6 and stop school at primary 6 just because there was no money to further. So when she go married she vow and promise that all her children will graduate ..”

Chimezie had lost his dad in 2017 when he graduated.

Social media users reacted to his emotional post.

Cele Tina wrote:

“So lovely! Mama will live to enjoy the fruits of her labour in life.”

Jude Chibuzor said:

“Wow so love mummy your son don come back,all your prayers and tears is never, will never nd can never be in vain Amen to all the mummies that are hoping to see theirs. Congratulations my man.”

Rachael Mgbemena reacted:

“A big congrats to you Nnaa. I’m a witness. May she live to eat the fruits of her labor in Jesus name.”

Paulyn Paul remarked:

“Umum God will bless you children beyond your imagination. You will excel and soar like the eagle.

“For this reciprocation of love and care in this little income, you have lifted Agile Mopol this high, you are all lifted above your enemies. God bless you son. Rose enjoy yourself to the glory of God.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Man hails mum who sold boiled corn to fund his studies

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a Nigerian man had celebrated his mum who hawked boiled corn to fund his education.

The man, @mlkadesanya1, marked her 56th birthday with a short narration of how she sacrificed for him and his sibling.

Describing the woman as a goddess, he stated that she exchanged 10 years of her life for the primary and secondary education of him and his brother.

Now, he is a graduate of Stanford School of Business, California, US. Though not financially buoyant to get her a car, he urged social media users to join him in celebrating the woman he dubbed Iya Wale.

Social media users reacted emotionally as they were full of praises for his selfless mum.

Source: .