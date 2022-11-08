MALAWI RECEIVES 2.9 MILLION DOSES OF CHOLERA VACCINES, AS THE OUTBREAK SPREADS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Lilongwe, 7 November 2022 – A consignment of 2.9 million doses of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) has arrived in Malawi at a critical time as cholera continues to spread across Malawi. OCV is recommended for use during cholera outbreak to contain outbreaks and to limit the spread of the outbreak into new areas.

As of 7 November, Malawi has recorded 6,253 cholera cases and 188 deaths from 27 affected districts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) through The International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision facilitated procurement of these vaccines for the Malawi Government, funded by the Global Alliance of Vaccines (GAVI).

The World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and partners are supporting the Government of Malawi through the Ministry of Health to provide clinical care at dedicated treatment centers established closer to communities, train health care workers, strengthen water treatment systems, distribute essential supplies, and raise awareness on hygiene practices and prevention methods.

“The OCV campaign that will be carried over the next few weeks is just one of the country’s strategies to strengthen the ongoing cholera response and preparedness in Malawi. The campaign will target 2.9 million Malawians comprising of adults and children aged one year and above living in highly cholera-affected districts. In addition, we encourage early health seeking behaviour for treatment among all citizens, the provision of safe water and sanitation, and positive hygiene behaviour practices, which are critical to prevent and control the transmission of cholera,” said Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda.

This is the second consignment of cholera vaccines received by Malawi with support from GAVI, ICG, UNICEF and WHO. The first campaign of May 2022 reached over one and half million people.

This second campaign will prioritize 14 districts with high number of cholera cases namely Karonga, Rumphi, Mzimba North, Mzimba South, Likoma, Nkhatabay, Chitipa, Lilongwe, Salima, Nkhotakota, Kasungu, Nsanje, Zomba, and Blantyre. The targeted districts have been determined following in-depth analysis of historic and current epidemiological data and current risk factors.

Cholera Update

A total of 27 Districts have reported Cholera cases since the confirmation of the first case this year in March in Machinga district. The outbreak has been controlled in four districts. In the last 14 days, the disease has been reported in 23 Districts.

The cumulative confirmed cases and deaths reported since the onset of the outbreak is 6, 253 and 188 respectively, with case fatality rate at 3.0%. A total of 5,867 people have recovered and 198 are currently in the treatment centres.

