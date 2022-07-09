Home NEWS Malami marries Buhari’s daughter in private ceremony
Malami marries Buhari's daughter in private ceremony

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has married Nana Hadiza, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari as his third wife.

bioreports gathered that the private Nikkai ceremony took place on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

Nana Hadiza is one of President Buhari’s daughters from his late first wife, Safinatu Buhari.

She is said to have been previously married but divorced.

bioreports reports that the ceremony took place inside the State House Mosque after the Jumat service, away from the prying eyes of uninvited guests, including the media.

