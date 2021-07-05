Home NEWS Malala Yousafzai: Womens’ rights can’t be compromised during talks
NEWSNews America

Malala Yousafzai: Womens’ rights can’t be compromised during talks

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
malala-yousafzai:-womens’-rights-can’t-be-compromised-during-talks

    JUST WATCHED

    Malala Yousafzai: Womens’ rights can’t be compromised during talks

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

Activist Malala Yousafzai talks to CNN’s Zain Asher about the stalled Afghanistan peace talks following US military withdrawal from the country.

Source: CNN

World News (16 Videos)

Malala Yousafzai: Womens’ rights can’t be compromised during talks

Pope Francis celebrates a mass to mark the feast of apostoles Peter and Paul, patrons of Rome, on June 29 2021 in St. Perter's Basilica at the Vatican. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Not uncommon’: Doctor explains Pope’s colon procedure

mexico gas leak pipeline eye of fire vpx_00000000.png

See massive ‘eye of fire’ burn in Gulf of Mexico

Terrifying video shows landslide sweep through city

U.S. Army soldiers from the 10th Mountain and the 101st Airborne units disembark from a Chinook helicopter March 11, 2002 as they return to Bagram airbase from the fighting in eastern Afghanistan. The soldiers are part of an organized pull back from the battle against al Qaeda and Taliban forces during Operation Anaconda.

CNN in Afghanistan as ‘America’s longest war’ comes to a close

Europe anti-Semitism pandemic Bell_00021506.png

Rising European anti-Semitism blamed on lockdowns

He’s making history at the Tour de France

China communist party ccp 100th anniversary tiananmen square jiang lkl intl hnk vpx_00001311.png

See China’s ruling Communist party celebrate centennial in Tiananmen Square

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 28: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses media during a post cabinet press conference at Parliament on June 28, 2021 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Wellington region is in alert level 2 until 11.59pm on Tuesday while the rest of the country is at level 1 following the emergence of new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand linked to a cluster outbreak in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Hear what Jacinda Ardern said to New Zealand’s opposition leader

Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

Watch Prince William and Prince Harry unveil Diana statue

Watch: ExxonMobil lobbyist unwittingly spills company secrets

In May of 2011 Turkey was the first signatory to the Istanbul convention, a treaty accepted as the gold standard to protect women from violence and femicide. Nearly a decade later the government withdrew, claiming its updates laws protected women sufficiently. CNN's Arwa Damon spoke to a brokenhearted father whose 17 year-old, five month pregnant daughter was stabbed more than a dozen times by her husband.

This pregnant 17-year-old was killed by her partner. Hear from her father

screengrab red tourism performance

See China’s ‘red holy sites’ as Communist party marks centennial

CNN anchor presses country’s finance minister after shocking report

split england germany fans reax euro 2020

See ecstatic fans celebrate England’s historic win over Germany

CNN’s Richard Quest puzzled over Hungary’s LGBTQ restriction

Department of Defense footage shows airstrikes on Iraq-Syria border on June 27.

Department of Defense footage shows US airstrikes on Iraq-Syria border

See More

Activist Malala Yousafzai talks to CNN’s Zain Asher about the stalled Afghanistan peace talks following US military withdrawal from the country.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Multiple Miami-area buildings have been evacuated since the...

At least 150 people fatally shot in more...

Pope Francis ‘alert and breathing on his own’...

Investigators to search ocean off Hawaii for cargo...

3 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Dallas...

Cyprus forest fire that killed 4 now under...

Minister Reportedly Slumps In Bauchi

Death Toll In Philippines Military Plane Crash Rises...

Over 60 Migrants Feared Drowned Off Tunisia In...

Toll Hits 27 As Work Resumes At Collapsed...

Leave a Reply