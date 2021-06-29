Malaika Arora, Who Had COVID Last Year, Is Now “Fully Vaccinated” – NDTV

Malaika Arora posted this image. (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora, 47, is now “fully vaccinated” and she shared pictures from the vaccination drive on her Instagram profile on Tuesday afternoon. In a few pictures, the actress can be seen getting her second dose of the COVID vaccine shot. In another picture, Malaika, masked, can be seen posing with healthcare workers. Adding the hashtags #staysafe, #stayindoors and #getvaccinated, she wrote in her caption: “Like I always say, we are in this together. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for you as well. Fully vaccinated. No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing.” Malaika Arora, who tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020, received her first vaccine shot in April this year. Malaika’s boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor had also tested positive in September. Malaika recovered after a few days and quarantined at her Mumbai residence.

In April this year, Malaika Arora took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. She wrote in her post: “Because we are in this together. Let’s go warriors, let’s win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don’t forget to take yours soon (and a special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring and vigilant and went about doing everything with a smile). Thank you. And yes I am eligible to take the vaccine.”

Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India’s Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. She is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. Last year, she also featured as one of the judges on Supermodel Of The Year, alongside Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta.