Segun Adewole Published 5 July 2021

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has appointed Segun Ogunwuyi as his new Chief of Staff.

The appointment which takes immediate effect was announced via a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, revealed in a statement that Ogunwuyi was in 2019 named the Executive Assistant to the governor on Investment.

The Obafemi Awolowo University graduate who holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a certified Accountant and Financial consultant.

He once served as the Director-General of Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency during which he handled a series of investment initiatives including the Alternative Project Funding Approach.

Ogunwuyi was in 2015 elected to represent Ogbomosho North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives after serving in the Oyo State House of Assembly.