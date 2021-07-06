.

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, appointed Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, as his new Chief of Staff.

The appointment of Ogunwuyi followed the dissolution of the state executive council last week by the governor.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun and made available to bioreports, confirmed Ogunwuyi’s appointment, adding that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Prior to his new appointment, Ogunwuyi was the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Investment.

He was later appointed Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA), following the passage of the law setting up the agency.

As the DG of OYSIPPPA, Ogunwuyi midwife series of Investment initiatives including the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA), has helped the state in the execution of critical infrastructure projects.

Ogunwuyi, who holds a B.Sc. degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, had served as a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly between 2011 and 2015.

He was, in 2015, elected as the member representing Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

As a certified Accountant and Financial consultant, Ogunwusi had consulted for top organisations.

