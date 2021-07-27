Make the Most of Adobe CC With 64 Hours of Training for $60 – PCMag.com

The tools available to Adobe Creative Cloud subscribers make the visual design process easy, which is why it has quickly become essential for professional designers in many fields. And the functionality continues to expand, but that makes the suite a little intimidating for creatives who are just diving in. That’s where The 2021 Complete Learn Adobe Training Certification Bundle comes in.

This online master class features a series of courses covering Adobe’s Creative Cloud applications from different angles, geared towards students at every level and taught by a team of professionals from a variety of fields, including video production and sound engineering.

All the essential programs in Adobe CC are covered, starting with Adobe Premiere Pro. You’ll get two full courses on this video editing software alone, taking you from the basic interface to time-saving tricks that can make any clip look like it was shot on a Hollywood lot. You’ll even get a crash course on Premiere Rush, the software that turns any smartphone into an editing studio.

Photographers and designers will get a wealth of information from courses on Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, and After Effects. Web designers can learn how to use all those programs to create eye-catching imagery and put them on display with Adobe XD. Basically, it’s a must-have for anyone breaking into a variety of creative design fields.

PCMag readers can start learning today with access to The 2021 Complete Learn Adobe Training Certification Bundle, on sale for $59.99—97% off the $2,200 MSRP.

Prices subject to change.