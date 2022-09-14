Make Money In This Life Instead Of Fighting Or Killing Yourself Over A Woman – Hausa Activist, Mustapha Gembu

He dished out this piece of advice after seeing pictures of the late Taraba Governor Danbaba Suntai’s widow, Hauwa, who appeared to be blissfully in love with her much younger spouse, Haliru Saad Malami, a few years after her husband’s passing.

You might remember that Suntai was sent abroad for medical treatment after a plane crash in Yola in 2012.

On June 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas, United States, he passed away after battling the effects of the plane disaster, which left him unable to carry out any tasks.

In 2019, two years after Suntai’s passing, Hauwa wed Malami. However, Gembu’s observation of how swiftly the woman moved on indicates that it is not worth it to kill yourself or fight over a woman.

“THIS LIFE NO BALANCE! My brothers don’t fight or kill yourself over woman but fight to get rich in other to live large in life,” Gembu wrote.

“As the family of the late Governor Danbaba Suntai of Taraba state continue to mourn his death, the wife, Hajiya Hauwa’s life continues to move on sweetly, smoothly and sumptuously with her young and rich husband, Mr Malami, younger brother to Hajiya Turai, late President Yar’adua’s wife.”

