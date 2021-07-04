Make £20 Universal Credit boost permanent, Iain Duncan Smith tells Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak must maintain a £20-per-week uplift for Universal Credit claimants beyond October to allow people who claim the payments to “live with dignity,” six former Tory work and pensions secretaries have urged.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who introduced the Universal Credit policy, is joined by five of his successors – Stephen Crabb, Damian Green, David Gauke, Esther McVey and Amber Rudd – in a bid to persuade Rishi Sunak to stick with the £5 billion benefits investment even after coronavirus restrictions have been eased.

The extra cash for benefit claimants was brought in as an emergency spending measure during the Covid crisis but is due to expire on October 1, having already been extended for six months at the March Budget.

Sir Iain said making it a permanent feature “should be at the heart of what makes us Conservatives”.

“One of the greatest, but unremarked, successes of the Government’s response to Covid has been the benefit system,” he said.