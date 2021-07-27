majority-vote-‘no’-on-democratic-plan-to-federalize-elections

A firm majority of voters do not want the federal government involved in all the key aspects of state voting, especially voter registration, according to a new survey provided to Secrets.

In one finding that rejects Democratic voting reform efforts in Washington, a whopping 67% rejected any proposal to let the president use the Justice Department to sue states over registration efforts the White House disagrees with.

Overall, 58% want Uncle Sam’s hands off state registration procedures, according to the survey provided by the Center for Excellence in Polling, a project of the Foundation for Government Accountability.

“Research from the Center for Excellence in Polling clearly shows that removing state control from the regulation of election processes such as voter registration is unpopular among a bipartisan coalition of voters,” said Nick Stehle, FGA spokesman.

“Policymakers should keep this in mind when passing legislation related to election reform,” he added.

The survey highlights the national division over election reform efforts in Washington and states and the general feeling that Congress and President Joe Biden should back off trying to federalize the elections.

Nonetheless, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to lead with liberal congressional Democrats in the bid to pass election “reforms” that would put states, especially those that are Republican-run, in the spotlight.

