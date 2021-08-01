Majority Of Recent Apex Legends Bans Were PS4 Players – TheGamer

If you haven’t heard the news yet, Apex Legends became temporarily more enjoyable to play as of a few days ago. Respawn took action and banned a bunch of hackers across all platforms. Conor Ford, who runs security for Apex Legends, tweeted that 2,086 players were banned from the game. These players were banned for abuse of an RP loss forgiveness exploit (dashboarding) and abuse of a matchmaking exploit, allowing high-rank players into the Bronze lobby to farm. But the most notable part of this information is that the vast majority of players that were banned were playing Apex Legends on the PS4.

The breakdown for banned players is as follows:

PS4: 1,965

Xbox: 62

PC: 44

Switch: 15

Will players have learned their lesson? It’s difficult to say. But Ford adds to his tweet by stating, “These are matchmaking bans that have varied lengths depending on extent of abuse. Sucks to miss the opening of a new season, come back next time around and enjoy the game how its meant to be played.” Hopefully players will heed his advice going forward, making the game more enjoyable for everyone involved.

In other Apex Legends news, a recent trailer shows off Seer’s heart seeking abilities. Seer is a “cowboy hat-wearing Recon specialist who can sense rival Legends’ heartbeats.” Seer’s skills could very well make it much more difficult for players to move around sneakily, considering he will be able to see people’s heartbeats by looking down the sights of his gun. Even better, (or worse if you’re the opponent), is Seer’s Focus Of Attention ability that allows him to release micro drones from his heart chamber that will show where nearby players are and what their health bar is at. Finally, his ultimate move is Exhibit, which is when his heart chamber creates a dome that shows where other players are at if they’re moving quickly or firing guns.

