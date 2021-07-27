A number of the largest healthcare insurance companies in Australia now allow their customers to add their insurance cards to their digital Apple Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch, giving healthcare patients ease of access of by using their ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch instead of their plastic insurance card.



Bupa, Medibank, nib, and GUIHealth (part of HCIAPS) have announced support, and in a press release, say that thanks to digital cards and Apple Wallets, overall customer experience will now be made easier with shortened wait times and quicker cash processing times. Tania Motto, the National Australian Bank executive for Business Everyday Banking, called the new feature an “exciting enhancement.”

The move allows customers to make a health insurance claim by simply holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near any HICAPS terminal in Australia – creating a true digital wallet experience. Customers can also pay for gap payments simply and securely using Apple Pay. NAB Executive for Business Everyday Banking, Tania Motton said: “We’re excited to offer health practitioners the ability to accept digital health insurance membership cards through iPhone and Apple Watch at all HICAPS terminals across Australia. “Digital technology is rapidly changing the way merchants receive payments – with more customers choosing contactless over cash. This is an exciting enhancement that will further support those who prefer a more digital experience. “Claims made using this method help reduce the time spent on manual processing for practitioners due to forgotten plastic cards, while putting money back in customers’ bank accounts quicker,” said Ms Motton.

Apple Wallet integration will work across Australia at HICAPS terminals, and specific instructions can be found on the HICAPS website.

