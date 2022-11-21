Maisie Smith and Max George reveal future plans together in first joint interview as couple

November 20, 2022 – 16:59 GMT

Emily Horan

Strictly Come Dancing stars Maisie Smith and Max George have spoken about their love to HELLO!

In their first ever photoshoot and interview together, exclusively in HELLO! magazine, Max George and Maisie Smith have talked for the first time about their relationship and future together.

MORE: Strictly’s Max George reveals adorable nickname for girlfriend Maisie Smith on big night

“When I get off a train, Max will be standing on the platform with a bouquet of flowers and I feel like I’m in a movie. It’s every girl’s dream and I’ve found it in Max,” actress Maisie told the magazine, while The Wanted star Max added that becoming Maisie’s boyfriend is the “best thing I’ve ever done”.

WATCH: Max George and Maisie Smith tell all about their relationship

The pair first met on set of Strictly in 2020, but it wasn’t until the show’s live arena tour in January this year that a close friendship started to form. “When I’d speak to my mum, I’d always bring Max up; he was one of my closest friends, but there was never anything more,” said Maisie, who is currently starring as Fran in Strictly Ballroom: The Musical.

READ: Loved-up Maisie Smith and Max George make first public appearance at HELLO!’s Inspiration Awards

RELATED: Strictly’s Maisie Smith’s sparkling ring sparks Max George engagement rumours

Their friendship went from strength to strength thanks to a second Strictly tour, which kicked off in June, and romantic sparks finally began to fly when a group of cast and crew went on a post-tour holiday to Portugal’s Algarve. “Towards the end of the holiday, I could feel I was looking at her differently. I thought: ‘What’s happening here?’ I was pretty nervous to see if it was reciprocated,” said Max.

The couple were close friends before starting a relationship

Of their first kiss, Max said: “The moment I first kissed Mais, that was mental,” and Maisie agreed: “Fireworks!”

The couple also told how their 13-year age gap doesn’t bother them. “People ask me: ‘Do you notice it?’ and I never have. We’re so like-minded. I’ve got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with,” Maisie told HELLO!.

Max added: “It never enters my mind. Maisie has already done so many things that I’m in awe of – I look up to her.”

Maisie and Max now live together

Opening up about the couple’s future plans, Max said: “We live together now, but we’re constantly travelling around the country, with Maisie touring. We want to get a place together and have a base in London – and maybe somewhere in Manchester too.”

Maisie added: “With my job I’ve had for the last 20-ish years, I haven’t travelled very much, so it will be lovely to get to travel the world with my bestie.”

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

–