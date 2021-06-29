mainland-chinese-and-japanese-stocks-fall-nearly-1%-as-asia-pacific-markets-slip-–.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Tuesday trade despite gains overnight on Wall Street as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs.

Mainland Chinese stocks were down by the afternoon. The Shanghai composite edged 0.95% lower, while the Shenzhen component dropped 0.977%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 0.77%.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.89% while the Topix index shed 0.95%. South Korea’s Kospi also declined 0.52%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.31%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.55% lower.